GXO Opens New Distribution Hub for Conair GXO opens new distribution hub for Conair in Hagerstown, Maryland.

New facility expected to create approximately 700 new jobs over the next 10 years

Expansion of GXO’s partnership with Conair creates largest single distribution center in the state of Maryland, serving all major markets in the eastern USA

GREENWICH, Conn. and Hagerstown, Md., May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today is celebrating the expansion of its partnership with leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded small kitchen appliances and personal care and beauty products and accessories Conair with the completion of its new distribution hub in Hagerstown, Md. Conair will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility today that will be attended by business leaders from Conair, its private equity partners and project manager Grant Thornton as well as Maryland state officials, including Governor Wes Moore, and GXO business leaders, including Americas and Asia Pacific President Jorge Guanter.

The distribution center will have a total of approximately 2.1 million square feet, making it the largest such facility in Maryland and the largest in the nation for small appliances. GXO began operations in March to support Conair’s portfolio of brands spanning personal care and small kitchen appliances, cookware, hairbrushes & accessories, cosmetic bags and travel accessories, including brands such as Cuisinart®, Conair®, BaByliss®, Scünci® and Waring®. The facility will create approximately 700 new full-time jobs over the next 10 years.

“We are proud to expand our partnership with Conair with a brand new facility, strategically located in the mid-Atlantic region to serve customers up and down the eastern seaboard helping fuel Conair’s future growth,” said Jorge Guanter, President, Americas & Asia Pacific, GXO. “Together, we will bring new jobs to the community and deliver a great customer experience.

We’re also pleased that the distribution center’s proximity to major consumer markets will eliminate 4.7 million transportation miles, reducing Conair’s CO 2 emissions from distribution operations by approximately 2,100 metric tons annually.”

Dan Kochenash, Senior Vice President of Distribution and Logistics, Conair, said, “Our work with GXO over the last five years has demonstrated their strong track record of operational and customer service excellence, and we are happy to be working with them on this new project. This new facility will enable us to be more responsive to our customers’ needs and has the capacity to support our plans for growth. We’re pleased to have this new hub in Maryland to serve our customers’ needs across the east coast and look forward to taking advantage of new opportunities for greater efficiency and new growth.”

GXO is using a range of advanced automated solutions at the new facility, including dozens of autonomous mobile robots. The robots help increase efficiency, productivity, accuracy and safety, and GXO team members report higher engagement and a better work environment when working with technology.

GXO’s experience implementing large-scale, best-in-class solutions for customers has given it expertise in a wide range of ESG solutions across all verticals and geographies. GXO has set ambitious environmental targets, including achieving carbon neutrality by 2040, and has received an “AA” ESG rating from MSCI, among the highest of its largest industry peers. By locating the facility close to major consumer markets, Conair will reduce its transportation miles by 60% and cut its distribution operations’ annual CO 2 emissions by more than 2,000 metric tons — the equivalent of taking approximately 420 automobiles off the road for an entire year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce and automation. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Conair LLC

Based in Stamford, Conn., with operations worldwide, Conair LLC is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded personal care and small kitchen appliances, cookware, hairbrushes & accessories, cosmetic bags, and travel accessories. Conair’s iconic brands include Cuisinart®, Conair®, BaByliss®, Scünci® and Waring®. Conair sells its products in more than 120 countries across six continents. To learn more about the company, visit www.conair.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the future performance of its customer solutions. These forward-looking statements are qualified by cautionary statements regarding unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as can be found in GXO’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and accessed through the company’s website http://www.gxo.com.

Media contacts

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

[email protected]

Fallon McLoughlin

+1 203-399-6998

[email protected]

Media contact — Conair

Danielle Fornabaio, Gladstone Place Partners

+1 212-230-5930

[email protected]

Attachment