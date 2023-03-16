New warehouse outside Atlanta supports the brand’s booming direct-to-consumer business

GREENWICH, Conn., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it is partnering with SPANX to provide innovative warehousing solutions for the functional fashion brand at a new facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. Founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, the dynamic womenswear brand has seen rapid growth with its omnichannel business, and GXO will support that growth with direct-to-consumer and in-store orders in the U.S. and internationally.

As a brand founded on a mission to empower women, the company selected a logistics partner that shared its mission. “We’re excited to partner with SPANX, a true creator and innovator in the fashion space,” said Christy Hillier, Operations Senior Director who oversees GXO’s Flowery Branch facility. “We’re bringing our expertise in warehouse technology, including collaborative robots, to help SPANX improve its efficiency, quality and customer service. We’re proud to support SPANX’s mission to ‘help women feel great about themselves and their potential.’”

GXO’s 445,000-square-foot dedicated site northeast of Atlanta employs nearly 200 people and uses 6 River Systems collaborative robots, or cobots, to improve efficiency and to enhance employees’ safety and their overall work experience. The facility ships the brand’s line of apparel, activewear, intimates and shapewear to customers and retail centers around the world. GXO is also providing reverse logistics for SPANX, quickly and efficiently evaluating returns and placing qualifying items back into salable inventory.

Keith Miller, Chief Information Officer at SPANX, says, “Our customer experience is at the core of what we do. GXO is bringing industry-leading technology and automated solutions that will help us meet our efficiency and customer service goals. We are proud to have a warehouse partner in our home state of Georgia, and to deepen our roots within this community while also perfecting our customer experience.”

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About SPANX

Founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, SPANX, LLC is a dynamic women’s brand that has revolutionized an industry and changed the way women around the world get dressed. Now a powerhouse lifestyle brand, SPANX offers both innerwear solutions and figure-flattering outerwear, constantly identifying and solving problems from a women’s point of view. With smarter, more comfortable, must-haves including activewear, apparel, denim, shapewear, swimwear, intimates, leggings, hosiery and more, SPANX elevates women through product and empowers them to look and feel their best. Further information is available at www.spanx.com. Follow SPANX on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @Spanx.

