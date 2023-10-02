The Red Cross acknowledges GXO’s efforts in Guadalajara (Spain) to support equal opportunities and inclusion for individuals of diverse backgrounds in the workplace

MADRID, Spain, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it’s been awarded the “Premio Reto Social Empresarial” (Business Social Challenge Award by the Red Cross in the Active Inclusion category in Guadalajara province where GXO is the largest employer. This recognition highlights the progress and commitment of companies like GXO to social and workforce inclusion.

The award ceremony took place on Thursday, September 28th, at the Buero Vallejo Theater in Guadalajara, hosted by Guadalajara’s Mayor, Ana Guarinos López.

Sara Resa, Human Resources VP for GXO in Spain and Portugal, said, “At GXO, we believe that by creating jobs and offering professional development to individuals facing economic challenges and limited education, we are giving them an opportunity to integrate into the community and strengthening ourselves as a company. It is very gratifying to know that we are helping to improve the living conditions of individuals who would otherwise be at risk of exclusion. We are very grateful to the Red Cross for this award, but above all for their relentless support towards inclusion in companies.”

GXO is committed to being an employer of choice for team members. The company invests in learning and development for employees globally, offering over 1 million hours of internal training on its online platform “GXO University” with the goal of helping employees obtain top-level official certifications in subjects such as safety, leadership, digitalization, or project management. GXO also promotes diversity, inclusion and belonging within the company globally through specific initiatives, programs and training to actively ensure employees feel comfortable in the workplace, feel heard and included, and to create an environment of equality and camaraderie.

The award, supported by the European Union, the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy of the Government of Spain, and the City Council of Guadalajara, also emphasizes the efforts of organizations that train individuals with limited socio-economic resources and contribute to enhancing the skills and job opportunities of their employees.

GXO is the leading logistics services company in Spain and Portugal and the largest employer in the province of Guadalajara. In this province, which hosts Spain’s largest logistics center, GXO operates 10 facilities managing the international logistics of major textile and retail companies, leaders in their respective sectors. As a result, GXO employs more than 3,800 people and has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work” by Forbes for the last four years.

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet.

