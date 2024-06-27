Colin – British Ex-Forces in Business Colin Martin, a QHSE Manager at GXO, is also nominated for reservist of the year

The UK’s leading logistics firm has been nominated for the Employer of the Year Award for the second year running by Ex-Forces in Business

GXO ranked among the Top 50 Employers of Veterans in 2024

LONDON, U.K., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has been nominated for two British Ex-Forces in Business Awards – the world’s largest celebration of veterans in second careers.

GXO in the UK&I has been nominated by Ex-Forces in Business as Employer of the Year for the second year running, for its commitment to supporting colleagues who are part of the armed forces community. In 2024, GXO UK&I ranked 33rd in the top 50 Employers of Veterans in the UK identified by the Ex-Forces in Business Awards.

Currently, 85 GXO colleagues in the UK&I are active reservists, cadet volunteers or veterans of the British Armed Forces. GXO is actively involved with the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces to support recruitment pathways for serving personnel leaving the Armed Forces. GXO supports veterans and reservists with various initiatives, including a GXO Armed Forces community, internal and external events, paid days leave for training, mobilisation support and mental health initiatives to help with return to work.

“Having colleagues who serve or have served in the armed forces is a huge benefit to GXO,” said Mark Simmons, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at GXO in the UK&I. “We understand the sacrifice that people in the armed forces community make for us, and they deserve our full support. There are so many transferable skills that our colleagues have learned from working in the military which they have brought to the logistics industry. It is brilliant that Colin, along with all our ex-forces colleagues are being recognised for the impact they have. I couldn’t be prouder that we support such a courageous and knowledgeable set of individuals at GXO.”

In just over two years, GXO has been awarded both a bronze and silver covenant by the UK’s Defence Employer Recognition Scheme for its proactive approach to supporting military veterans and reservists. The business has the ambition to go one step further and is striving to become a Gold Covenant employer.

Fred Hopkins, Head of Engagement at East Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, said: “Last year, GXO was rightly recognised with a Silver Award in the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme.

“The Awards recognise the exceptional support given to the Defence community by forward-thinking businesses like GXO that see the value added by the Defence community in their business.

“I know they have ambitious plans in the months and years ahead and wish them the very best of luck in the British Ex-Forces in Business Awards.”

Alongside GXO’s team nomination, Colin Martin, who works as a QHSE Manager at GXO, is a finalist within the individual category of Reservist of the Year. Colin has 24 years’ service in the Royal Logistic Corps (RLC) as a logistics specialist, and in 2023 he completed training and assessments to work his way up to become a Captain of the RLC.

Commenting on the nomination, Colin said: “I’m truly delighted to be nominated and subsequently shortlisted for a British Ex-Forces in Business award. It has been a pleasure to build synergies between GXO and the Royal Logistic Corps (RLC) as I continue to develop my skills and experience. My career at GXO has definitely helped me push on and gain the achievements I have within the RLC, and I’m thankful for the support both organisations have given me.”

GXO supports all reservists and adult cadet volunteers with additional paid leave to complete training for their armed forces commitments, however Colin went above and beyond. In addition to his paid leave from GXO, Colin gave over 100 days of his own time serving in the army last year.

Aside from his own incremental personal progression targets, Colin used 2023 to foster greater relations between the Army Reserve and GXO Logistics. This allowed him to quickly synergise opportunities that delivered multiple benefits to both parties, and as a result he ensured that both his reserve regiment and GXO were best placed to win the RLC foundation award in November 2023 for Employer Reserve engagement.

