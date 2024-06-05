2023 ESG Report Cover Image GXO releases 2023 ESG Impact Report

“AA” ESG rating for third consecutive year; Named one of America’s Climate Leaders 2024 by USA Today

Greenwich, Conn., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today released its 2023 ESG Impact Report. The report highlights GXO’s innovative solutions, programs and achievements that are instrumental in advancing ESG performance for its customers and throughout its global operations.

“GXO is uniquely positioned in the supply chain to make an impact, as our ESG journey is not just our own: thousands of companies rely on us to make their operations more sustainable by increasing resource efficiency, extending product lifecycles and promoting a circular economy,” said Malcolm Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, GXO. “This year I’m particularly proud of the expansion of our ESG Impact Ambassadors program, which ensures our ESG initiatives reflect input from customers and team members across the company enabling us to set informed goals and develop strategies to achieve them.”

GXO’s ESG Impact Report provides stakeholders with an accessible resource for learning more about the company’s progress towards its ESG targets across all areas of its business. Achievements in 2023 include:

Reached 78% LED coverage across global leased/owned operations

Diverted 81.9% waste associated with operations from landfill globally

Sourced 13.5% of electricity sourced from renewable sources, globally

Over 1.3 million hours of employee education and development

The 2023 Report also highlights the progress GXO has made towards its foremost value – safety. The company uses the most representative regional metric to accelerate its journey on the path to operational excellence:

Americas & Asia Pacific: Improved Total Recordable Incident Rate decreased by 29% from 2022

U.K. & Europe: Improved Lost Time Incident Rate by 11% from 2022

Meagan Fitzsimmons, GXO’s Chief Compliance and ESG Officer, said, “We continue to set the standard in our industry when it comes to ESG by fostering innovative partnerships, enhancing employee engagement, reducing our environmental impact and investing in solutions that make a positive impact for our team members and customers. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made, and it is testament to our 130,000 team members that we’re able to drive meaningful change for our people and customers and reduce the impact on our planet.”

In 2023, GXO received a top “AA” ESG rating from MSCI for the third consecutive year and was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine for the second year running. The company was also named a Top 50 U.S. Company for diversity by Diversity First.

To download a copy of GXO’s ESG Impact Report, click here .

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce and automation. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

