Dormagen, Germany, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has been selected to manage fulfilment of direct-to-consumer orders for The Quality Group, a market leader in nutrition supplements, out of its state-of-the-art Dormagen facility, which is a launchpad for GXO’s expansion in Germany.

“We are excited to partner with The Quality Group to support fulfilment operations for its customers in Germany,” said Heiko Oberländer, Managing Director Germany, GXO. “This new partnership is a perfect fit because GXO and The Quality Group share a commitment to outstanding efficiency and customer service. We are excited to expand our footprint in Germany with our technology-enabled, customized, agile customer solutions and look forward to continued growth in this important market.”

GXO utilizes its new facility in Dormagen to support the business growth of its new customer. The Düsseldorf region – a logistic hot spot in Germany – is an ideal location from where GXO is able to fulfil the end-customer demand of the The Quality Group. GXO will provide inbound services that include truck reception, put-away to storage and replenishment from The Quality Group’s factory. For outbound, GXO will pick, pack, conduct quality checks and scan boxes onto trucks for shipment to consumers in Germany.

GXO’s expansion in Germany brings a new approach, new energy and greater choice to the logistics market. There is increasing demand across many verticals — both consumer and B2B — to partner with GXO for its industry-leading technology, scale and expertise.

GXO in Germany

GXO has operated in 15 countries across Continental Europe for more than 25 years, serving customers in ecommerce, fashion, FMCG and DIY industries. In Germany, GXO serves businesses such as sOliver, Dextro and Ghostbike as well as global companies such as Kellogg. GXO also directly serves the German market from sites in Poland and the Czech Republic for companies such as Zooplus and works across Europe and globally with leading German businesses such as Henkel, BASF, Bayer and OBI to support their logistics operations. The company currently employs approximately 34,000 team members at roughly 500 sites across the region.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About The Quality Group

Since 2021, The Quality Group has brought together the ESN and More Nutrition brands under one roof. In 2022, Foodist joined through an acquisition. Our mission: We want to offer our customers first-class products for health, enjoyment and performance. We pursue this goal with great passion and have developed a special business model based on direct-to-consumer and social commerce. We develop our products ourselves and manufacture them for the most part in our own production, the rest with excellent partners, under the highest quality standards.

