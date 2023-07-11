Modular and scalable robotic solution reduces sorting errors, increases throughput 3x,

and improves efficiency and order traceability

Trial installation anticipates larger deployment of this technology at the site

TREZZO SULL’ADDA, Italy, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the successful deployment of GRS (Global Robotics Services) robots in a 3D sortation system. The installation in Stradella, Italy, the first of its kind in Europe, exemplifies the company’s industry-leading position in technology.

“GXO invested in a pilot program using robotic sortation technology to increase productivity, accuracy and operational efficiency for one of our major fashion industry customers,” said Alessandro Renzo, Managing Director, Italy and Switzerland, GXO. “We are constantly looking for and testing innovative technologies to meet our customers’ rapidly evolving needs, and we expect a successful trial to lead to a larger installation at the site.”

The robotic sortation solution from GRS (Global Robotics Services) can be implemented quickly and easily — typically in weeks as opposed to months for alternative sortation technologies. The robotics as a service model, or RaaS, makes it an efficient tool for managing spikes in demand, such as during peak holiday season, and dramatically reduces the need for customers’ capital spending and the long lead times required for other solutions. GXO is currently successfully operating this technology at a state-of-the-art facility in the U.S.

The 30-day pilot program took place at a GXO facility in Stradella, Italy, that houses an ecommerce operation. The installation took just one week, and more than a dozen 3D sortation robots were programmed to feed 30 trolleys with more than 450 destination bins. The robots achieved a throughput of 1,200 units per hour — over 3x the speed of the previous solution — and could be further scaled to achieve a significantly higher throughput. The pilot also optimized workforce hours related to the sorting process, reduced sorting errors and increased the traceability of orders.

GXO designs and operates the most advanced warehouse solutions in the world. Technology is a core competitive advantage for GXO, enabling it to add value to its customers’ end-to-end operations in terms of cost, efficiency, accuracy and environmental impact. GXO leads the industry in automation, generating roughly 30% of its revenue from automated solutions, versus the industry average of 8%. In the first quarter of 2023, GXO set a new record for operational tech deployment, increasing total tech and automated solutions by 64% year over year.

To see the GRS cobots at work, please click here.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Media contacts

Anne Lafourcade

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

anne.lafourcade@gxo.com

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com