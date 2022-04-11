Breaking News
GXO to Fulfill Ecommerce Orders for Majestic Wine

Eight-warehouse campus in West Hallam, England, to handle all retail and ecommerce orders from UK and Ireland

LONDON, UK, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it will handle logistics for the nationwide ecommerce of Majestic Wine, the UK’s largest specialist wine retailer.

“We’re excited to add the ecommerce channel to our existing retail supply chain solution for Majestic Wine,” said Gavin Williams, GXO Managing Director, UK and Ireland. “We’re using our logistics expertise to efficiently support both consumer channels as well as Majestic Wine’s mission to help its customers discover more wines, beers and spirits that they’ll love.”

As part of its service for Majestic, GXO personalises orders — for example, printing a bespoke holiday message on a decorative card that accompanies the order. Majestic Wine has contracted for 68,000 square feet of dedicated warehouse space in GXO’s eight-building campus in West Hallam, England, where GXO processes all the wine retailer’s ecommerce orders from the UK and Ireland.

“We began working with GXO just before the peak season in 2021 and were very happy with their performance,” said Sue Roberts, Supply Chain Director for Majestic Wine. “We didn’t start working with GXO on our ecommerce channel until earlier this year, but we’re already seeing the benefits of higher accuracy and productivity, which translates to higher consumer satisfaction.”

Majestic expects daily ecommerce orders to increase significantly ahead of the Easter holiday and again around the holiday season in December.

About Majestic Wine

Majestic Wine is the UK’s largest specialist wine retailer, with over 200 stores and over 1,000 highly trained expert staff nationwide. Originally founded as Majestic Vintners by Sheldon Graner in 1980, the first warehouse was opened in Harringay, North London. 

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

