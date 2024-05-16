PFSweb, now part of GXO, launches new order fulfillment solution for leading luxury jeweler

GREENWICH, Conn., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has launched a new fulfillment operation for Ring Concierge in the U.S.

“We’re excited to add Ring Concierge as a valued customer in the luxury jewelry market,” said Jorge Guanter, President, Americas and Asia Pacific, GXO. “PFS brought extensive experience operating high-touch fulfillment for high-growth brands to our operations, and this new business is recognition of their capabilities. Now, we’re combining that knowledge with GXO’s reputation for driving efficiency to help Ring Concierge streamline their ecommerce offering and further enrich their consumer experience.”

The solution for Ring Concierge includes direct-to-consumer (DTC) order fulfillment for their ecommerce channel in the U.S. and business-to-business (B2B) fulfillment to their retail stores. Following its acquisition of PFS, GXO is expanding its capabilities to provide bespoke, high-end customer experiences to leading jewelry brands.

Alex Silverman, Senior Director, E-commerce Operations at Ring Concierge, said, “We chose PFS due to their extensive experience operating ecommerce fulfillment operations for jewelry brands. Their customized operating model and consultative partnership also ensured the solution would meet our needs. Now that PFS is a part of GXO, we look forward to a continued partnership to help us streamline our order fulfillment operations.”

GXO is providing a luxury-level packaging experience for Ring Concierge’s end consumers, including personalized engraving services to give consumers celebrating a special occasion a truly memorable unboxing experience. The solution went live in the third quarter of 2023.

Zach Thomann, Chief Operating Officer, Americas and Asia Pacific, GXO, said, “Jewelry is our fastest growing customer vertical within the PFS division. These solutions require detailed planning and execution to protect customer inventory, operate efficiently and create a branded experience. I’m proud of our solution for Ring Concierge and look forward to helping them achieve their ecommerce and retail goals.”

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce and automation. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Ring Concierge

Ring Concierge is the leading luxury jeweler committed to designing for women, by women. Founded by Nicole Wegman in 2013, Nicole has scaled year-over-year growth by strategically utilizing social media and opening two NYC storefronts with continued plans for expansion. As the brand name suggests, Ring Concierge prioritizes the client experience first. The team is dedicated to providing an exceptional shopping experience, offering guidance and educating the client as they build their dream jewelry wardrobe. With its New York City roots and status as both brand and influencer, Ring Concierge has its finger on the ever-changing pulse of what the modern woman wants utilizing the latest technology in innovative ways.

