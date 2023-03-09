NEW YORK, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new report on the global gypsum market, providing in-depth analysis, insights, and forecasts for the period of 2022-2030. The report is now available for purchase on the IndexBox platform, with trial access to market data also available: https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-gypsum-and-anhydrite-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

Gypsum is a soft sulfate mineral that is widely used in various industries, including construction, agriculture , and healthcare. The global gypsum market has witnessed steady growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand from the construction industry. According to the latest market research report by IndexBox, the global gypsum market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

One of the key trends in the global gypsum market is the growing demand from the construction industry, particularly in emerging economies such as China , India , and Brazil . Gypsum is widely used in the construction industry for making plaster, drywall, and other building materials, and the increasing demand for affordable housing and commercial buildings is driving the growth of the market.

Another trend in the global gypsum market is the growing use of synthetic gypsum, which is produced as a byproduct of industrial processes such as coal-fired power plants. Synthetic gypsum has similar properties to natural gypsum and can be used in a variety of applications, including construction, agriculture, and healthcare. The use of synthetic gypsum is cost-effective and environmentally friendly, making it a popular choice among manufacturers.

In addition, there is a growing trend towards sustainable construction practices, which is expected to drive the demand for gypsum-based building materials. Gypsum is a recyclable and non-toxic material, and the use of gypsum-based products can help reduce the carbon footprint of buildings.

However, the global gypsum market is also facing several challenges, including the fluctuating prices of raw materials and the increasing competition from alternative materials such as polystyrene and polyurethane foam. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global gypsum market, with disruptions in the supply chain and a slowdown in construction activity.

Overall, the global gypsum market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand from the construction industry and the growing trend towards sustainable building practices. Manufacturers are likely to focus on product innovation and sustainable practices to stay competitive in the market.

The report also provides key market statistics, including market size, growth rate, and market share. Additionally, the report profiles the largest manufacturers in the industry, including Saint-Gobain, Knauf Gips KG, USG Corporation, National Gypsum Company, and Georgia-Pacific LLC.

Commenting on the report, Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox, said, “The global gypsum market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand from the construction industry. This report provides valuable insights and analysis to help businesses navigate the complex global gypsum market and identify key opportunities for growth.”

For more information on the report or to purchase a copy, visit https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-gypsum-and-anhydrite-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

Keywords: gypsum, global gypsum market, construction industry, market research, IndexBox, market segmentation, end-users, market statistics, largest manufacturers, Aleksandr Romanenko.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io