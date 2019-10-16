Breaking News
H/Cell Energy Receives $700k in New Contracts

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H/Cell Energy Corporation (OTCQB-HCCC) (“HCCC”), a company that designs and implements clean energy solutions featuring hydrogen and fuel cell technology, announced that it has received $700k in new contracts for environmental systems and general contracting projects.

The projects include work to be completed at various locations in Australia and the U.S. including Nudgee Electorate Office, Department of Natural Resources, Kelvin Grove Early Learning Center, The Esplanade, Aikenvale State High School, Moranbah State High School, North Rockhampton State High School, Spinifex State College, Gympie Police District, Adina Hotel, Logan Hospital and Kingaroy Police Station.

Andrew Hidalgo, CEO of HCCC, commented, “We are always pleased to announce additional contract awards. Many are new customers and there is a good amount of repeat business which is always encouraging. We are not seeing any particular slowdown in bid activity as we continue to win our fair share of bids. Throughout the remainder of this year, we hope to add even more new projects so that we can get a good head start towards the upcoming year.”

H/Cell Energy Corporation is an integrator that focuses on the design and implementation of clean energy solutions including solar, battery, fuel cell and hydrogen generation systems. In addition, through its subsidiaries, HCCC also provides environmental systems and security systems integration. HCCC serves the residential, commercial and government sectors. Please visit our website at www.hcellenergy.com for more information.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and actual results could differ materially. H/Cell Energy Corporation does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

