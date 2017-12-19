H.E. President Koroma of Sierra Leone commencement of 6MW Solar Park in Freetown

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Solar Park Freetown project was inaugurated and commenced by His Excellency The President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma in presence of former Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Samura Kamara and Hon. Minister of Energy, Henry Macauley, who are leading the project. Together with the Project Manager and EPC Contractor, the project total costs have been reduced from the initial USD18 million allocation to only USD12.6 million for all project components, including certain critical infrastructure additions. The Government of Sierra Leone represented by the Ministry of Energy is pleased to announce that Sierra Leone has undergone a number of critical steps leading up to the historic landmark event on 12th of December 2017. The ratification of the ADFD Loan by the Sierra Leone Government, establishment of a working Project Implementation Unit (PIU) at the Ministry of Energy in Sierra Leone, and the re-appointment of the UAE based Advanced Science and Innovation Company (ASIC) LLC as the Project Manager and Lead for the Solar Park Freetown Project and the appointment of the EPC, SMRT Projects and Energy Solutions (SMRT P&ES).

The landmark 6MW Solar Park Freetown Project won the first prestigious International Renewable Energy Agency and Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (IRENA/ADFD) financing facility. It was initiated and coordinated by late Ambassador Siray Alpha Timbo and Dr. Bahige Annan, the Consul General of Sierra Leone in Dubai, UAE, then developed with the Project Manager, Filip Matwin, CEO of ASIC. In close cooperation with the Minister of Energy and the PIU, the Project will in fact, leave an important legacy for Sierra Leone’s future development.

The Solar Park Project will provide a substantial access to clean renewable and sustainable electricity to both urban and western rural districts around the capital, Freetown, a first in the history of the country. This is a record to note, for Renewable Energy Projects across West Africa as a region, adding valuable and long-awaited clean electricity to the grid, not to dismiss the power and supporting infrastructure brought by critical international experts to Sierra Leone in the field of Renewable Energy and Sustainable Development.

Solar Park Freetown Project is specially designed to include a number of institutional and critical human resource arrangements for sustainable management and international best practices of the IRENA/ADFD project facility. The Project has been specifically structured by the Project Manager in coordination with the PIU, to ensure implementation of sustainable Renewable Energy combined with knowledge transfer specific to Sierra Leone’s geographic and socio-economic situation. This in line with His Excellency, the President of Sierra Leone and IRENA / ADFD’s goal of sustainable electrification in Sierra Leone.

The total cost of the project, which budget has been considerably reduced over the year by the Project Consortium (PM & EPC), include assets such as an upgrade of road and grid-power infrastructure, with a necessary extension of the 161KV grid power line, a distribution substation, and a MV/HV substation as part of the total project. This combined with the 6MW Power Plant will significantly change the economic future of the country and the people of Sierra Leone.

The Project Manager ASIC and the EPC SMRT have already started works and are expected to make steadfast progress on the project. Monthly updates to the PIU, community and the press will be given by the Project Manager and the EPC. At each of the critical stages of the project, it will be shown and explained, the development of the Solar Park works and overall Project, to show good governance, full transparency and community inclusion.

Project Summary – Key Facts

Funding Agencies: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and the Government of Sierra Leone (GOSL)

Owner: Ministry of Energy of Sierra Leone

Project Manager: Advanced Science and Innovation Company (ASIC) LLC from the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

EPC Contractor: SMRT Projects and Energy Solutions from Sierra Leone

Type of Power Plant: Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power Plant

Connection Type: Grid Connected with additional infrastructure

Capacity: 6MWp

Module Type Polycrystalline – 350Wp

Cumulative Energy Yield (25 Years): ~more than 190,000,000.00 kWh

Period of Execution: 12 Months

