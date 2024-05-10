KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the “Company”) today released its financial results1 for the fiscal 2024 third quarter ended March 31, 2024.

For the third quarter, the Company delivered revenue growth of 4%, net income growth of 7%, and earnings per share from continuing operations 2 growth of 18%

growth of 18% Through April 30, filing volumes increased year over year, driven by strong performance in DIY paid online clients, which grew 6%, partially offset by modest Assisted volume declines. Net average charge grew 7% in DIY paid online and 4% in Assisted

The Company now expects to be near the high end of its previously announced outlook for fiscal year 2024

“There are many things to be pleased about in the quarter, from our strong DIY performance, virtual tax growth, and positive trends in small business, to important progress for both Spruce and Wave. At the same time, I know we can execute better to improve the Assisted client experience for so many consumers who are choosing H&R Block,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block’s president and chief executive officer.

Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results and Key Financial Metrics

“We now expect to finish fiscal 2024 near the high end of our outlook range,” said Tony Bowen, H&R Block’s chief financial officer. “This will be yet another year of topline growth, robust cash flow generation, and double-digit EPS growth that allows for continued, significant returns of capital to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.”

Total revenue of $2.2 billion increased by $91.2 million, or 4%, to the prior year. The increase was primarily due to a higher net average charge and higher company-owned volumes in the Assisted category combined with higher online paid returns and a higher NAC, partially offset by lower royalties due to franchise acquisitions, and lower Emerald Advance revenues.

Total operating expenses of $1.3 billion increased by $27.5 million, primarily due to higher field wages due to higher company-owned volumes and higher legal fees and settlements, partially offset by lower marketing and advertising expenses primarily due to the timing of television advertising in the current year compared to the prior year.

Pretax income increased by $51.9 million to $907.4 million, primarily due to higher revenues in the current year.

Earnings per share from continuing operations2 increased from $4.14 to $4.87 and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations2 increased from $4.20 to $4.94, due to higher net income and fewer shares outstanding from share repurchases.

Capital Allocation

The Company reported the following related to its capital structure:

As previously announced, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share is payable on July 3, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 5, 2024. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the Company became public in 1962.

In Q1 and Q2, the Company repurchased $350 million of shares outstanding.

The Company has approximately $350 million remaining on its $1.25 billion share repurchase authorization available through fiscal year 2025.

Since 2016, the Company has returned more than $3.8 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, buying back over 40% of its shares outstanding3.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

The Company now expects to be near the high end of its previously provided outlook, which was:

Revenue to be in the range of $3.530 to $3.585 billion.

EBITDA 4 to be in the range of $930 to $965 million.

to be in the range of $930 to $965 million. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share4 to be in the range of $4.10 to $4.30.

The effective tax rate is now expected to be in the range of 21-22% as compared to 23% previously.

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “commits,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “targets,” “would,” “will,” “should,” “goal,” “could” or “may” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management’s current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, client trajectory, income, effective tax rate, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volumes or other financial items, descriptions of management’s plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. They may also include the expected impact of external events beyond the Company’s control, such as outbreaks of infectious disease (including the COVID-19 pandemic), severe weather events, natural or manmade disasters, or changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, or expectations, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may get such filings for free at our website at https://investors.hrblock.com. In addition, factors that may cause the Company’s actual estimated effective tax rate to differ from estimates include the Company’s actual results from operations compared to current estimates, future discrete items, changes in interpretations and assumptions the Company has made, future actions of the Company, or increases in applicable tax rates in jurisdictions where the Company operates. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

1All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.

2All per share amounts are based on fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period. The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, free cash flow, and free cash flow yield, which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the Company. See “About Non-GAAP Financial Information” below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

3Shares outstanding calculated as of April 30, 2016.

4Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Future period non-GAAP outlook includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items described in the below section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and in the accompanying tables. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual, or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains, or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures.

FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited, in 000s – except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, Nine months ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES: U.S. tax preparation and related services: Assisted tax preparation $ 1,534,825 $ 1,453,049 $ 1,622,430 $ 1,530,577 Royalties 141,915 150,163 153,070 161,337 DIY tax preparation 198,570 167,022 215,529 182,330 Refund Transfers 118,937 117,384 120,892 120,210 Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan 16,813 16,750 59,100 58,840 Tax Identity Shield® 7,536 8,720 16,810 19,237 Other 12,065 10,972 32,637 28,845 Total U.S. tax preparation and related services 2,030,661 1,924,060 2,220,468 2,101,376 Financial services: Emerald Card® and SpruceSM 41,160 44,358 61,493 68,448 Interest and fee income on Emerald AdvanceSM 21,169 33,750 36,702 47,267 Total financial services 62,329 78,108 98,195 115,715 International 68,264 69,417 158,398 156,297 Wave 23,580 22,064 70,656 66,651 Total revenues $ 2,184,834 $ 2,093,649 $ 2,547,717 $ 2,440,039 Compensation and benefits: Field wages 510,299 480,779 650,529 618,656 Other wages 75,356 73,503 222,125 207,786 Benefits and other compensation 99,653 100,368 170,964 169,477 685,308 654,650 1,043,618 995,919 Occupancy 119,364 118,111 319,843 316,874 Marketing and advertising 194,349 210,508 211,135 236,299 Depreciation and amortization 30,672 32,313 91,004 98,660 Bad debt 41,008 34,273 67,560 57,018 Other 185,929 179,292 360,111 363,081 Total operating expenses 1,256,630 1,229,147 2,093,271 2,067,851 Other income (expense), net 5,224 13,224 20,982 21,020 Interest expense on borrowings (26,070 ) (22,298 ) (63,304 ) (57,107 ) Pretax income 907,358 855,428 412,124 336,101 Income taxes 215,772 209,351 72,527 78,254 Net income from continuing operations 691,586 646,077 339,597 257,847 Net loss from discontinued operations (849 ) (2,648 ) (2,097 ) (6,418 ) Net income $ 690,737 $ 643,429 $ 337,500 $ 251,429 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Continuing operations $ 4.87 $ 4.14 $ 2.34 $ 1.62 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.04 ) Consolidated $ 4.86 $ 4.12 $ 2.32 $ 1.58 WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES 141,540 155,561 144,594 158,488 Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $ 4.94 $ 4.20 $ 2.54 $ 1.80 EBITDA(1) $ 964,100 $ 910,039 $ 566,432 $ 491,868

(1) All non-GAAP measures are results from continuing operations. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in 000s – except per share data) As of March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 794,617 $ 986,975 Cash and cash equivalents – restricted 18,078 28,341 Receivables, net 346,784 59,987 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 105,873 112,183 Total current assets 1,265,352 1,187,486 Property and equipment, net 139,542 130,015 Operating lease right of use assets 392,091 438,299 Intangible assets, net 277,218 277,043 Goodwill 787,634 775,453 Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable 287,810 211,391 Other noncurrent assets 63,675 52,571 Total assets $ 3,213,322 $ 3,072,258 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 247,109 $ 159,901 Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes 238,864 95,154 Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions 351,721 271,800 Operating lease liabilities 185,396 205,391 Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 220,466 206,536 Total current liabilities 1,243,556 938,782 Long-term debt 1,490,570 1,488,974 Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions 277,957 264,567 Operating lease liabilities 214,990 240,543 Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities 116,055 107,328 Total liabilities 3,343,128 3,040,194 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share 1,709 1,789 Additional paid-in capital 753,605 770,376 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46,336 ) (37,099 ) Retained deficit (200,296 ) (48,677 ) Less treasury shares, at cost (638,488 ) (654,325 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficiency) (129,806 ) 32,064 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,213,322 $ 3,072,258

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in 000s) Nine months ended March 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 337,500 $ 251,429 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 91,004 98,660 Provision for credit losses 61,359 49,174 Deferred taxes (58,223 ) 6,685 Stock-based compensation 25,310 26,785 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables (348,106 ) (237,395 ) Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets (18,037 ) (17,438 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes 223,045 122,025 Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities 12,483 22,054 Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves 93,961 179,692 Other, net (32 ) (3,285 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 420,264 498,386 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (53,831 ) (56,661 ) Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (43,163 ) (47,740 ) Franchise loans funded (18,815 ) (21,566 ) Payments from franchisees 12,884 14,963 Other, net 3,282 9,717 Net cash used in investing activities (99,643 ) (101,287 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of line of credit borrowings (1,025,000 ) (970,000 ) Proceeds from line of credit borrowings 1,025,000 970,000 Dividends paid (135,127 ) (133,762 ) Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered (379,018 ) (365,852 ) Other, net (6,358 ) (5,973 ) Net cash used in financing activities (520,503 ) (505,587 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (2,739 ) (7,880 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances (202,621 ) (116,368 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,015,316 1,050,713 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 812,695 $ 934,345 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA: Income taxes paid (received), net $ 35,888 $ (110,028 ) Interest paid on borrowings 66,464 59,429 Accrued additions to property and equipment 1,477 4,378 New operating right of use assets and related lease liabilities 139,872 131,949 Accrued dividends payable to common shareholders 44,648 44,163

(in 000s) Three months ended March 31, Nine months ended March 31, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE – EBITDA 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income – as reported $ 690,737 $ 643,429 $ 337,500 $ 251,429 Discontinued operations, net 849 2,648 2,097 6,418 Net income from continuing operations – as reported 691,586 646,077 339,597 257,847 Add back: Income taxes 215,772 209,351 72,527 78,254 Interest expense 26,070 22,298 63,304 57,107 Depreciation and amortization 30,672 32,313 91,004 98,660 272,514 263,962 226,835 234,021 EBITDA from continuing operations $ 964,100 $ 910,039 $ 566,432 $ 491,868

(in 000s, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, Nine months ended March 31, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE – ADJUSTED EPS 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income from continuing operations – as reported $ 691,586 $ 646,077 $ 339,597 $ 257,847 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax) 12,869 13,011 37,693 38,546 Tax effect of adjustments(1) (2,793 ) (3,190 ) (8,815 ) (9,198 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 701,622 $ 655,898 $ 368,475 $ 287,195 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations – as reported $ 4.87 $ 4.14 $ 2.34 $ 1.62 Adjustments, net of tax 0.07 0.06 0.20 0.18 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 4.94 $ 4.20 $ 2.54 $ 1.80

(1)Tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.

We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business. We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, free cash flow, and free cash flow yield. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income from continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.