SHANGHAI, China, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H World Group Limited (Nasdaq: HTHT and HKEx: 1179, the “Company” or “H World”), a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced that it has completed its previously announced put right offer relating to its 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (CUSIP No. 44332NAB2) (the “Notes”). The put right offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, April 29, 2024. Based on information from Wilmington Trust, National Association as the paying agent for the Notes, none of the Notes were validly surrendered prior to the expiration of the put right offer. The aggregate repurchase price of these Notes was nil.