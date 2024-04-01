SHANGHAI, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H World Group Limited (Nasdaq: HTHT and HKEx: 1179, the “Company” or “H World”), a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced that it is notifying holders of its 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (CUSIP No. 44332NAB2) (the “Notes”) that pursuant to the Indenture dated as of May 12, 2020 (the “Indenture”) relating to the Notes by and between the Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee and paying agent, each holder has the right, at the option of such holder, to require the Company to purchase all of such holder’s Notes or any portion of the principal thereof that is equal to US$1,000 principal amount (or an integral multiple thereof) for cash (the “Put Right”) on May 1, 2024 (the “Repurchase Date”). The Put Right expires at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, April 29, 2024.