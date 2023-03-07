SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H2 Clipper, Inc ., “H2C”, the end-to-end hydrogen transport company, took home the aerospace innovation award at the inaugural Hydrogen Awards. The company was recognized for its innovative hydrogen-powered airship and end-to-end infrastructure solutions, including H2 Clipper, its long-haul hydrogen and freight transport technology. The ceremony, which celebrated excellence in the hydrogen industry, occurred on February 23, 2023, at The Slate on the University of Warwick campus in Coventry, UK.

“It’s an honor to be recognized alongside the winners of this year’s Hydrogen Awards,” said H2C CEO Rinaldo Brutoco. “Hydrogen plays a critical role in accelerating the road to net zero. I’m proud of the pioneering work H2C has done thus far to catalyze a more rapid conversion to the hydrogen economy in displacing fossil fuel during this era of the climate crisis. With our end-to-end hydrogen transport solutions – the Clipper ship, H2C Safety Pipes, and Depot – we’re doing our part to repower the world on clean energy.”

The first-ever Hydrogen Awards recognized global players with outstanding research and innovation in hydrogen and was sponsored by the Energy Research Accelerator’s HyDEX hydrogen development program . This year the organization distributed 16 awards, covering categories from mobility and industrial applications, to production and storage, maintenance, and marketing.

“Our company is committed to accelerating the hydrogen economy through rapid, cost-effective transport of hydrogen. As it becomes more obvious that hydrogen is the best replacement for fossil fuel, enormous attention and funding are pouring into production and driving demand. Connecting those two is largely unaddressed,” said H2C CPO and EVP Marie Case. “Our end-to-end transport system focuses on closing the gap — getting fuel cell grade hydrogen where it is most needed without intermodal transport that depends on trains, tube trucks, and ships. Being recognized by the Hydrogen Awards is a great validation of the work we are doing.”

H2C has developed three complementary hydrogen transportation solutions that work together to deliver and store pure hydrogen from remote areas where it can be most inexpensively produced to places where clean energy is most needed. The company currently has ten issued patents and an additional twenty-four pending U.S. and international patent applications seeking parallel coverage in those countries with the most activity or promise in building hydrogen production capabilities and future hydrogen end-use markets.

About H2C

H2C provides the most practical, safest, and lowest cost, end-to-end transportation of fuel-grade hydrogen. The company offers the only integrated solution for long-haul transportation and last-mile hydrogen distribution. Its proprietary, patented technology covers the distribution, depot, and transportation of fuel-grade hydrogen — The Clipper Airship, Hydrogen Depot, and H2C Safety Pipe Technology, Pipe-within-a-PipeTM. The company aims to accelerate the hydrogen economy worldwide through the rapid, cost-efficient transport of fuel grade hydrogen and other forms of freight and provide a practical solution to the safe “last-mile” delivery of pure hydrogen to end-users. To learn more, visit https://www.h2clipper.com/

Media Contacts:

Lisa Murray

Trevi Communications, Inc.

O: 978.750.0333 / M: 617.835.0396

lisa@trevicomm.com