Unprecedented event will utilize 24-hour-a-day schedule to build four new homes for four deserving families

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH), in collaboration with its long-time charitable partner Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TX (Habitat Montgomery County), is proud to announce its participation in the construction of four homes for four deserving families in Conroe, TX. The event will take place from February 27th through March 4th. Participating trade partners have agreed to donate their materials, time, and expertise to help support this worthy cause. At the end of the week-long Blitz Build, the homes will be move-in ready for the four families partnering with Habitat Montgomery County.

“We are very proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity on this extraordinary endeavor,” stated Charles Merdian, Chief Financial Officer at LGI Homes and Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Board of Directors Member. “Making families’ dreams of homeownership a reality is deeply embedded in LGI Homes’ DNA. For twenty years, we have had the privilege of seeing firsthand the positive, lasting impact that ownership can have on families and communities. The Blitz Build project allows us to take the experience, expertise and partnerships we have built as one of the nation’s largest homebuilders and apply them in an unprecedented way – building four new homes for four deserving families in the span of only one week. We are incredibly excited about this project and deeply grateful to Habitat for Humanity for inviting us to participate, to our employees who volunteered to plan and manage the builds, to our trade partners for committing their time and resources to make the project possible and to the City of Conroe and their inspectors for committing to help us accomplish this endeavor in a condensed timeframe.”

LGI Homes’ and Habitat Montgomery County’s first-ever Blitz Build marks the beginning of construction in the last section of the all Habitat-occupied subdivision, Cedar Creek. This chapter has a long history of successfully bringing together individual volunteers and corporate support to execute the mission. With the introduction of this Blitz Build, Habitat Montgomery County is raising awareness of the need for affordable housing in our community and the ability of homeownership to create transformational change.

“This is an exciting project for Habitat Montgomery County, our families, and this community. LGI Homes and their local trade partners are making a tremendous, life-changing investment and contribution to affordable housing with this audacious project,” said Vicki Johnson, executive director for Habitat Montgomery County. “Getting families in safe, decent, affordable housing is a now issue. This Blitz Build helps Habitat Montgomery County address the critical need for a permanent place to call home now. We are blessed by the efforts of these local businesses. It is extraordinary.”

To stay up to date about Blitz Build and to learn more about the event and the partner families, visit www.habitatmctx.org/blitzbuild.

Blitz Build Partners

84 Lumber, A Team Plumbing, Absolute Drywall, Arcxis, Aztec Glass and Mirror, Big Tex AC, Builders Choice, Builders Firstsource, Corey Construction, Décor Hardware, Dixie Carpet Installations, Familia Galvan, Flooring Services, FS Blinds, Great Lawn Landscape, Greater Houston Plumbing, Hardware Resources, Hartz Pest Control, Johnson Fence, K&K Construction, L&S Mechanical, Landmark Electrical, Lanehart Electrical, Legends Stone, M&T Home Cleaning, Martiz Group Painting, Northwest Glass and Mirror, Oscar Manzano, Project Lighting, Red River Brick, SOA Construction Services, Solid Foundations, Texan Drywall, Texas Professional Survey, Traditional Design, UFP and Williams Insulation.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

About Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County, TX

Since 1989, Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Texas has worked with the loving hands of volunteers and donors to improve the lives of families and individuals through affordable homeownership. With a hammer in hand, Habitat Montgomery County volunteers are building strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable shelter. You can help us build foundations for life by volunteering your time or your resources to Habitat Montgomery County at www.habitatmctx.org

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

LGI Homes

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

lgihomes.com

Marcelle Baker

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TX

936-441-4663 ext. 207

mbaker@habitatmctx.org

habitatmctx.org