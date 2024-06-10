Los Angeles, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Saturday, June 15, 2024, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) will host H.E.R.E. (Homeownership Education Resource Event) in San Fernando, CA. This free event is designed to demystify the home-buying process and how Habitat LA is helping first-time homebuyers get access to safe, secure, and affordable housing. From 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, attendees will enjoy light refreshments, participate in workshops, and gain valuable insights on becoming first-time homebuyers. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to [register here] to attend.

H.E.R.E. is held in partnership with Senator Caroline Menjivar, Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, and the City of San Fernando, with support from Ring. This event is a cornerstone of Habitat LA’s mission to advance affordable homeownership by offering homebuyer education and counseling, down payment assistance information, low-cost home repair options, information on applying for a Habitat LA home, and more.

“Homeownership can help families achieve stability now and holds the possibility of future financial security for their children. Due to unfortunate circumstances, I know firsthand how important trusted guidance is for first-time homebuyers so they can make sustainable financial commitments and protect their investment. Exploring homeownership is an exciting time, and I can’t wait to welcome the community to our event and share these valuable resources,” said Senator Caroline Menjivar.

Given the national shortage of affordable homes for low-income families, H.E.R.E. is breaking barriers. Homeownership is a key building block for bringing communities together, and by investing in stable, vital neighborhoods, Habitat LA supports everyone’s efforts to improve health, increase educational opportunities, and build wealth.

“It’s an honor to partner with an organization that puts families first and focuses on making the dream of owning a home a reality. H.E.R.E. promises to be an outstanding event, and I look forward to seeing San Fernando Valley residents engage with Habitat LA to move closer to having a home of their own,” said Assemblywoman Luz Rivas.”

“We want H.E.R.E. to be the catalyst for more families and individuals to start their journey to homeownership! Becoming a homeowner is a process, and Habitat LA is here each step of the way for potential first-time homebuyers. We are thrilled to share opportunities and resources, and we’re grateful to have the support of our committed partners in bringing H.E.R.E. to San Fernando,” said Erin Rank, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles.

This unique, free informational event will provide equal housing opportunities for all and ensure fair and equal access to homeownership programs and services.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families by helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling, and down-payment assistance. For more information about Habitat LA visit https://www.habitatla.org.

CONTACT: Makebra Bridges Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles 562-455-5804 [email protected]