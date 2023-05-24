Power Women, Power Tools® Check out our 2022 group from Power Women, Power Tools®

Los Angeles, CA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On June 17, 2023, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) will host its 19th Annual Power Women, Power Tools® build day. This year’s presenting sponsor is City National Bank (CNB). As a recurring sponsor of Habitat LA’s signature events — including several Power Women, Power Tools® events — City National continues to support women empowerment and low-income Angelenos throughout Greater Los Angeles.



For nearly two decades, the Power Women, Power Tools® build day and fundraising event has celebrated the collective efforts of thousands of “Power Women” who help Habitat LA build dozens of affordable homes. Past participants have built the foundations for loving communities by working side by side with Habitat staff, homeowners, donors, and volunteers. This year, Habitat LA will host power women across various industries using their collective voices to inspire strength, stability, and self-reliance and empower women to push past the limits!

“Building a better future means acknowledging the efforts of women in our communities, especially those who are opening doors for economic stability. We’re excited to be building Habitat homes alongside so many power women,” said Linda Duncombe, Habitat LA board member and City National’s Chief Marketing, Data and Digital Officer. “City National Bank is honored to support the incredible work Habitat does to help families achieve the dream of owning a home.”

The Power Women, Power Tools® build event propels Habitat for Humanity’s goal of ending substandard housing worldwide by making decent, affordable housing a matter of conscience action in local communities.

“Power Women, Power Tools® is a transformative event that connects people through a common purpose – to build homes and create communities. With the support of City National Bank, we are bringing together women from diverse backgrounds and careers, so that our partner families create lasting strength and stability through homeownership,” said Erin Rank, President and CEO of Habitat LA.

All proceeds from the event will support Habitat LA’s efforts to build and repair homes throughout greater Los Angeles. For more information and additional sponsorship information, visit: bit.ly/PWPT23.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families by helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling, and down-payment assistance. For more information about Habitat LA visit https://www.habitatla.org/.

About City National Bank

With $95.3 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 67 branches, including 22 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $83.6 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of the world’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

