Hackers have broken into the systems of more than a dozen global telecoms companies and taken large amounts of personal and corporate data, researchers from a cyber security company said on Tuesday, identifying links to previous Chinese cyber-espionage campaigns.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iran says U.S. sanctions on Khamenei mean end of diplomacy: Tweet - June 25, 2019
- Hackers hit global telcos in espionage campaign: cyber research firm - June 25, 2019
- Nissan pours cold water on hopes for quick fix to Renault strain - June 24, 2019