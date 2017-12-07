Hackers steal $64 million from cryptocurrency firm NiceHash

(Reuters) – Slovenian cryptocurrency mining marketplace NiceHash said it lost nearly $64 million in a hack of its payment system, the latest incident to highlight the risks that uneven oversight and security procedures pose to digital currencies such as bitcoin.
