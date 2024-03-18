SAN ANTONIO, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) and Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) have announced they will host the Capital One Launchpad: Legacy & Leadership Program. This experience will bring together students from HACU-member Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), and TMCF Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs).

A total of 100 students will be selected to participate in an extensive and immersive personal, professional, and technical development journey under the leadership of Capital One mentors, on July 8-12, 2024, in Capital One Headquarters- McLean, Virginia.

“HACU is pleased to partner with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Capital One on this invaluable program for students from our respective member institutions,” said HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores, Ph.D. “This program offers college students an opportunity to develop necessary skills that will prepare them for the workforce of tomorrow.”

This Capital One Launchpad: Legacy & Leadership Program is designed for students interested in business and technology related career paths. Sophomore, junior, or senior college students who have participated in leadership of campus activities or comparable groups are encouraged to apply.

“Providing students exposure and immersion into the world of business to level the playing field and position them to be confidently prepared to transition from college into a rewarding career is a top goal of this partnership,” said TMCF President and CEO Harry L. Williams, Ed.D. “We are delighted to collaborate with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities and Capital One so that highly qualified students attending our member schools can enter the competitive job market, affording them an equal opportunity they may not otherwise have.”

Selected scholars will travel and participate in a five-day immersion experience focusing on career exploration and professional development. Students will have the opportunity to work directly with designated Capital One mentors who will work to guide students toward a final capstone presentation to conclude the week’s immersion. Deadline for student applications is April 22, 2024.

“This partnership allows us to engage with students in an unconventional and intentional way. Investing in great talent at the institutional level will allow deeper connections early on to develop talent and help them advance their careers,” said Pablo Ruiz, Head of Students & Grads Recruiting at Capital One. “Our partnership with HACU and TMCF will ultimately allow us to produce long lasting relationships with these HBCUs and HSIs.”

“We are thrilled to partner with HACU and TMCF on the Capital One Launchpad: Legacy & Leadership Program. This immersive learning experience will provide HSI and HBCU scholars the opportunity to build critical career-ready skills over the course of several days with support from Capital One mentors every step of the way,” added Terrance Bowman, Director of Diversity, Early Engagement & Partnerships Recruiting at Capital One.

About Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain and school districts throughout the U.S. HACU is the only national association representing Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), which account for two of every three of the 3.5 million Hispanic college students in the United States. HACU student programs include internships, scholarships, pre-collegiate support, and career development opportunities. The Association’s headquarters in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Washington, D.C and Sacramento, California.

HACU is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about HACU, visit: www.hacu.net.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Historically Black Community Colleges and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

About Capital One

Capital One, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “COF” and is included in the S&P 100 index. Capital One was founded on the principle that great talent, great analytics and great technology could revolutionize financial 2 services and democratize credit. We believe that attracting, hiring, and enabling great people can change banking for good. To learn more about Capital One, visit www.capitalone.com/About.

Norma Jean Revilla-Garcia

Senior Executive Director of Communications and Marketing

Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities

(210) 576-3206

[email protected]

Or

Christopher de Hoyos

Assistant Director of Communications and Marketing

Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities

(210) 576-3242

[email protected]