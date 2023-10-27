The global Hadoop distribution market is expected to approach US$ 351.7 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 37.2%.

Wilmington, Deelaware, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Hadoop Distribution Market value is estimated at US$ 38.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 37.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The global Hadoop distribution market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2030. Hadoop is a popular open-source framework for processing and analyzing big data. As the volume, velocity, and variety of data continue to grow, organizations are increasingly turning to Hadoop to help them make sense of their data and gain valuable insights. Hadoop can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud. The increasing adoption of cloud computing is making it easier and more affordable for organizations to deploy and manage Hadoop clusters.

Moreover, there is a growing number of Hadoop-based applications available for a variety of industries and use cases. This includes applications for data warehousing, data mining, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Hadoop distribution market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, crop type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Hadoop distribution market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Hadoop distribution market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Hadoop Distribution Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of component, software & service segment holds the major Hadoop distribution market share, as a result of rising venture capital investment in Hadoop integration and deployment services.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 38.4 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 351.7 billion Growth Rate 37.2% Key Market Drivers Growing demand for big data analytics

Increasing adoption of cloud computing

Growing demand for Hadoop-based applications

Government support for big data analytics Companies Profiled Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cloudera, Inc.

Hitachi Data Systems

Datameer, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

MapR Technologies

MarkLogic

Microsoft Corporation

Teradata Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Hadoop distribution market growth include Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Hitachi Data Systems, Datameer, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, MapR Technologies, MarkLogic, Microsoft Corporation, and Teradata Corporation, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Hadoop distribution market based on component, application and region.

Global Hadoop Distribution Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component Hardware Software & Services

Global Hadoop Distribution Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Manufacturing BFSI Retail & Consumer Goods IT & Telecommunications Healthcare Government & Defense Energy & Utility Others

Global Hadoop Distribution Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Hadoop Distribution Market US Canada Latin America Hadoop Distribution Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Hadoop Distribution Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Hadoop Distribution Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Hadoop Distribution Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Hadoop Distribution Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Hadoop Distribution Report:

What will be the market value of the global Hadoop distribution market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Hadoop distribution market?

What are the market drivers of the global Hadoop distribution market?

What are the key trends in the global Hadoop distribution market?

Which is the leading region in the global Hadoop distribution market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Hadoop distribution market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Hadoop distribution market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

