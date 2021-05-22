Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HAGENS BERMAN Alerts Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Investors to Securities Fraud Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

HAGENS BERMAN Alerts Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Investors to Securities Fraud Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period:  Oct. 5, 2020 – May 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline:  July 13, 2021
Visit: ﻿ www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/DNMR
Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]
  844-916-0895

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Securities Fraud Action:

The complaint alleges that Danimer made misrepresentations and omissions concerning its production of polyhydroxyalkanoate (“PHA”) – a biodegradeable alternative to petrochemical-based plastics, which the company sells under its proprietary Nodax brand for usage in water bottles, straws, and food containers.

The truth emerged over a series of disclosures, beginning on Mar. 20, 2021, when the Wall Street Journal questioned whether Nodax’s breaks down far more quickly than fossil-fuel plastics, finding “many claims about Nodax’s are exaggerated and misleading.” One plastics expert labeled Danimer’s claims about Nodax’s biodegradability as “not accurate” and as “greenwashing.” 

Next, on Apr. 22, 2021 analyst Spruce Point Capital Management published a scathing report noting: red flags; various inconsistencies about Danimer’s historical and present claims about the size of its operations; Nodax’s makeup and degradability; and the company’s expected profitability.  

Finally, on May 4, 2021 Spruce Point published a follow-up report after acquiring documents from Kentucky’s Department of Environmental Protection and accused Danimer of “wildly overstating” production figures, pricing, and financial projections. According to Spruce Point, Danimer materially misreported its monthly PHA production for the Kentucky facility by as much as 100% in some months and its average selling price for Nodax’s® was overstated by 30 – 40%.

Each of these revelations sent the price of Danimer shares crashing lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Danimer misled investors by greenwashing and misstating its true performance metrics,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Danimer investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Danimer should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected]

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.