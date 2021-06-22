Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HAGENS BERMAN Encourages ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Before July 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action

HAGENS BERMAN Encourages ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Before July 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action is pending and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: Nov. 26, 2019 – May 6, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CCXI
Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]
                                           844-916-0895

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The lawsuit focuses on ChemoCentryx’s statements about its new drug application (“NDA”) for its vasculitis drug candidate Avacopan.

Beginning on Nov. 25, 2019, ChemoCentryx touted positive topline data from its Pivotal Phase III ADVOCATE trial demonstrating Avacopan’s superiority over standard of care in ANCA-associated vasculitis and that the trial met both of its primary endpoints. This and subsequent positive announcements sent the price of CCXI soaring.

The complaint alleges ChemoCentryx concealed that: (1) the trial’s study design was flawed; (2) data from the trial raised serious safety concerns; and (3) these issues presented a substantial concern about the viability of ChemoCentryx’s NDA.

On May 4, 2021, the truth emerged when the FDA announced it had identified several areas of concern, including “uncertainties about the interpretability of the data and the clinical meaningfulness of these results.” In addition, the document took issue with the complex trial design and the lack of long-term safety data.

This news drove the price of ChemoCentryx shares crashing over 45% lower on May 4, 2021, wiping out as much as $1.5 billion of the company’s market capitalization.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving ChemoCentryx misled investors about Avacopan’s efficacy and safety,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a ChemoCentryx investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding ChemoCentryx should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected]

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.