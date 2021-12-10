Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Alfi, Inc. (ALF) Investors to Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Fraud Class Action

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Alfi, Inc. (ALF) Investors to Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Fraud Class Action

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.   A securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: May 4, 2021 – Nov. 15, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 31, 2022
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ALF
Contact An Attorney Now: ALF@hbsslaw.com 
  844-916-0895

Alfi, Inc. (ALF) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements in Alfi’s offering documents in connection with the company’s May 4, 2021 initial public offering and thereafter throughout the Class Period, concerning the effectiveness of Alfi’s internal controls over financial reporting and disclosures.

The truth about Alfi’s internal control weaknesses began to emerge on Oct. 28, 2021, when the company announced its board (1) placed each of Alfi’s CEO (Paul Pereira), CFO (Dennis McIntosh), and CTO (Charles Pereira) on administrative leave, and (2) authorized an internal investigation regarding certain corporate transactions and other matters.

Next, on Nov. 1, 2021, Alfi announced its outside auditor resigned after just 11 days on the job. The company also revealed that its internal investigation resulted from “the Company’s purchase of a condominium for a purchase price of approximately $1.1 million” and “the Company’s commitment to sponsor a sports tournament in the amount of $640,000,” both of which “were undertaken by the Company’s management without sufficient and appropriate consultation with or approval by the Board.”

Then, on Nov. 15, 2021, Alfi revealed it received a subpoena from the SEC directing the company to preserve documents and data related to the condominium and sports tournament sponsorship and to the company’s financial reporting and disclosure controls.

These events drove the price of Alfi shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on recovering investors’ losses and proving Alfi lied about controls that should have prevented management misconduct,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Alfi and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Alfi should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ALF@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.