Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Investors to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Case Filed

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Investors to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Case Filed

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: June 17, 2021 – Aug. 18, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 6, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/NNOX
Contact An Attorney Now: NNOX@hbsslaw.com
                                             844-916-0895

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Securities Fraud Class Action:

Nano-X, a digital X-ray company, is developing the “Nanox.ARC,” an imaging system that uses a purportedly novel X-ray source.

On June 17, 2021, Nano-X intrigued investors when it announced that it had submitted a 510(k) submission to the FDA to demonstrate the Nanox.ARC is marketed as safe and effective and substantially equivalent to a legally marketed device.

The litigation alleges that Defendants misled investors concerning the 510(k) submission for Nanox.ARC. Specifically, while touting Nanox.ARC’s regulatory and commercial prospects, Defendants concealed: (i) Nano-X’s 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC was deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC in its current form; and (iii) as a result, Nano- X had overstated Nanox.ARC’s regulatory and commercial prospects.

The truth emerged on Aug. 19, 2021, when Nano-X reported that the Company received a request for additional information from the FDA concerning Nano-X’s 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC, and that the submission file is placed on hold pending Nano-X’s complete response to the FDA’s list of deficiencies within 180 days.

On this news, Nano-X’s ordinary share price fell $2.25 per share, or 9.5%, to close at $21.43 per share on Aug. 19, 2021.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Nano-X mispresented Nanox.ARC’s regulatory and commercial prospects,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Nano-X Imaging and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Nano-X Imaging should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email NNOX@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.