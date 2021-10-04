HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Owlet, Inc. (OWLT) Investors to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

The firm’s investigation focuses on Owlet’s claims about its in-home pediatric monitoring and analytics technologies which are intended to detect infant ailments such as respiratory syncytial virus and supraventricular tachycardia and, thereby, decrease infant death due to Sudden Unexplained Infant Death and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Specifically, according to Owlet, the Company’s key product “Smart Sock” is not a medical device and does not require marketing authorization or certification as a medical device by the FDA.

Owlet’s claims came into serious question on Oct. 4, 2021, when the Company announced the FDA sent it a Warning Letter (1) asserting Owlet’s marketing of Smart Sock in the U.S. renders the product a medical device that has not received FDA-required premarket clearance or approval, in violation of federal law, and (2) requesting the Company cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock for uses in measuring blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate where such metrics are intended to identify or diagnose ailments and notify users that measurements are outside of preset values.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply lower on Oct. 4, 2021.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Owlet lied to investors about the growth prospects for its apparently illegal marketing of the Smart Sock,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

