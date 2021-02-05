Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HAGENS BERMAN, National Trial Attorneys, Alerts Triterras (TRIT) Investors to Fast Approaching Deadline, Investors with Significant Losses Should Contact Firm

HAGENS BERMAN, National Trial Attorneys, Alerts Triterras (TRIT) Investors to Fast Approaching Deadline, Investors with Significant Losses Should Contact Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: August 20, 2020 – December 16, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Feb. 19, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/TRIT
Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]
                                              844-916-0895

Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) Securities Class Action:

The complaint centers on the accuracy of Triterras’ and senior managements’ statements concerning the company’s dependence on- and the financial condition of- Rhodium Resources, a business controlled by Triterras CEO Srinivas Koneru.

More specifically, according to the complaint, Defendants made misleading statements about or concealed (1) the extent to which Triterras revenue growth depended on referrals from Rhodium, (2) Rhodium’s dire financial condition, and (3) that as a result Rhodium was likely to refer fewer users to the company.

Investors began to learn the truth, according to the complaint, on Dec. 17, 2020 when Triterras announced Rhodium was seeking a moratorium to shield itself from creditors while planning to restructure debts and continue business as a going concern. This news sent the price of Triterras shares crashing lower.

Most recently, on Jan. 14, 2021, Phase 2 Partners published a report entitled “Is Triterras (TRIT) the Wirecard of Blockchain?” Among other things, Phase 2 highlighted its concerns over (1) undisclosed related party transactions, and (2) certain accounting matters Phase 2 considers to be “red flags.” In response, the price of Triterras shares crashed lower again.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Triterras intentionally misled them about the financial condition of Rhodium,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Triterras investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Triterras should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected]

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.