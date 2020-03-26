HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Align Technology (ALGN) Investors with Losses to Contact its Attorneys: Application Deadline Approaching

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges investors in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now . A securities class action has been filed, and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: Apr. 24, 2019 – July 24, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 1, 2020

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Securities Class Action:

The complaint focuses on Align’s misrepresentations and concealments about the Company’s operations in China, the Company’s most valuable market after the U.S.

The complaint alleges that Defendants repeatedly and positively described the huge market opportunity and tremendous growth in China for Align’s Invisalign products while omitting to disclose material declines in Chinese demand for the products.

On July 24, 2019, after the market closed, the truth emerged when Align announced disappointing Q2 2019 financial results revealing declining Invisalign sales. The Company blamed the poor performance on softness in the China market related to a tougher consumer environment, in stark contrast to its earlier statements.

This news sent the price of Align shares down nearly $75, or down over 27%, on July 25, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Align misled investors about its Chinese operations," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

