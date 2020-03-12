HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Allakos (ALLK) Investors with Who Have Suffered Losses to Contact Its Attorneys: Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) investors who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now . A securities fraud class action has been filed against the Company and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: Aug. 5, 2019 – Dec. 17, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

Allakos (ALLK) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges Defendants misled investors about the Company’s Phase 2 clinical trial (the “ENIGMA Trial”) for its flagship AK002 drug intended to treat patients with certain stomach diseases. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that: (1) the ENIGMA Trial was poorly designed and not well-controlled; (2) Allakos had cherry-picked timeframes to engineer results for the ENIGMA Trial; (3) Allakos used superficial endpoints in the ENIGMA Trial relative to FDA guidance; (4) Allakos inaccurately reported the number of adverse incidents that occurred during the ENIGMA Trial; and (5) the Company failed to report other key data from the ENIGMA Trial.

According to the complaint, investors began to learn the truth on Dec. 18, 2019, when Seligman Investments published a scathing report entitled, “A Suspect Biotech with a Phase 2 Farce, Incredulous Trial Investigators, and Warning Signs of Potential Fraud,” identifying several concerns with the ENIGMA Trial. Among other things, Seligman’s 215-page report concluded that the ENIGMA Trial results “are compromised by 1) glaring omissions, 2) cherry-picked measures, and 3) statistical gimmicks and obfuscation.” On this news, Allakos shares declined $13.25, or about 10%, on Dec. 18, 2019, wiping out over $1 billion in market capitalization.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Allakos misrepresented the conditions and results of its ENIGMA Trial,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

