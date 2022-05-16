Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Arqit Quantum (ARQQ, CENH, CENHU, CENHW) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Securities Class Action Pending

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Arqit Quantum (ARQQ, CENH, CENHU, CENHW) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Securities Class Action Pending

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) investors and Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CENH, CENHU, CENHW) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.  

Class Period: Sept. 7, 2021 – Apr. 18, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 5, 2022
Visit: https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ARQQ
Contact An Attorney Now:  ARQQ@hbsslaw.com 
   844-916-0895

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Class Action:

The complaint alleges Defendants made false or misleading statements or failed to disclose: (1) Arqit’s proposed encryption technology would require widespread adoption of new protocols and standards for telecommunications; (2) British cybersecurity officials questioned the viability of Arqit’s proposed encryption technology in a meeting held in 2020; (3) the British government was not a customer of Arqit and only provided grants to the company; and, (4) Arqit had little more than an early-stage prototype of its encryption system at the time of its SPAC merger.

The truth emerged on Apr. 18, 2022, when The Wall Street Journal reported that “British cybersecurity officials questioned the viability of Arqit’s proposed approach to encryption technology in a high-level evaluation they privately shared with the company in the summer of 2020, according to people familiar with the matter.” The WSJ also reported that Arqit’s proposal is a well-known 1980s-era technology with limited real-world application, requires broad adoption of new telecommunications, cloud, and internet protocols and standards that aren’t widely supported, and its customer list includes a number of British government agencies who merely provided research grants and not contracts to purchase Arqit’s encryption product.

On this news, the price of Arqit shares fell 17%, wiping out over $300 million in market capitalization in a single trading day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Arqit misrepresented the status of- and commercial prospects for- its encryption system,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Arqit and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Arqit should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ARQQ@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.