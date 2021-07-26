HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) Investors to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Asset Impairments and Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on statements by ATI Physical Therapy, its senior management, and others concerning ATI Physical Therapy’s financial performance, operations and business prospects leading up to and after its merger with special purpose acquisition company Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II that closed on or about June 16, 2021.

More specifically, ATI Physical Therapy and senior management have touted the company’s growth opportunities through new clinic openings and accelerated hiring.

But on July 26, 2021, less than a month after the merger closed, ATI Physical Therapy reported disappointing Q2 2021 financial results and slashed its full year revenue expectations by as much as 12%, blaming dismal outlook on accelerated attrition of physical therapists and a corresponding reduction in estimated new clinic openings.

The company also disclosed it “has determined that the revision to its 2021 forecast constitutes an interim triggering event that requires further analysis with respect to potential impairment to goodwill and trade name intangible assets.”

This news sent the price of ATI Physical Therapy shares crashing lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and company insiders overstated ATI Physical Therapy’s asset values and expected 2021 revenues,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

