Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Persons with Knowledge and Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Persons with Knowledge and Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities fraud and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Relevant Period: Before Oct. 30, 2020
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/COLM
Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]
844-916-0895

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Investigation:

The investigation centers on the accuracy of Columbia’s statements about its financial guidance for, and related operations concerning, its Q3 2020 financial results.

More specifically, during Columbia’s Q2 2020 earnings call on July 30, 2020 management assured investors that “[d]espite supply chain disruptions related to the pandemic that occurred earlier in the year, we expect to deliver the vast majority of our fall order book on time.”

Then, on Oct. 29, 2020, Columbia announced disappointing Q3 2020 financial results that were down substantially in comparison to last year. Management blamed the disappointment in part on a 28% year-over-year decline in wholesale business and said approximately $45 million of fall 2020 shipments shifted into Q4.

This news drove the price of Columbia shares sharply lower the next day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Columbia intentionally misled investors about the timing of sales going into its third quarter and the seriousness of any related operational disruptions,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein. “We welcome speaking to persons with knowledge of the real reasons for the decline.”

If you are a Columbia investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation and prosecution of this matter, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Columbia should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-9160895 or email [email protected]

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.