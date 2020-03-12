HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Cronos Group (CRON) Investors with $100K+ Losses to Contact its Attorneys: Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges investors in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) who have suffered losses in excess of $100,000 to submit their losses now . A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: May 9, 2019 – Mar. 2, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose material facts regarding Cronos’ business, operational and compliance policies. According to the complaint, while touting Cronos’ revenue growth, Defendants concealed that (1) Cronos engaged in significant transactions and improperly recognized revenue from them, (2) this would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company’s ability to timely file its periodic reports, and (3) as a result, Cronos’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The market began to learn the truth on Feb. 24, 2020 when Cronos announced it would delay its Q4 and FY 2019 earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for Feb. 27, 2020. This news drove the price of Cronos shares sharply lower that day.

Then, after the market closed on Mar. 2, 2020, Cronos announced “a continuing review by the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, with the assistance of outside counsel and forensic accountants, of several bulk resin purchases and sales of products through the wholesale channel and the appropriateness of the recognition of revenue from those transactions.” Cronos also said it expects: (1) a material inventory write-down; (2) a material decrease in gross profit; and, (3) a material increase in operating loss. This news sent the price of Cronos shares sharply lower the next day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Cronos misled investors about its reported revenue and inventory,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

