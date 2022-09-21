Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages GrafTech International (EAF) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm’s Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages GrafTech International (EAF) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm’s Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/EAF
Contact An Attorney Now: EAF@hbsslaw.com
                                                    844-916-0895

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Investigation:

GrafTech is one of the world’s largest suppliers of graphite electrodes used in electric-arc steelmaking, a fast-growing part of the steel industry because of its relatively low costs and more environmentally friendly setup.

The investigation focuses on GrafTech’s past assurances that its graphite electrode facilities (including GrafTech, Mexico’s Monterrey, Mexico facility which is reportedly responsible for about 25% of GrafTech’s total production) provide unique competitive advantages and that it can continue to open up incremental capacity in Monterrey. The company has also assured investors that it minimizes its environmental footprint and that it focuses on Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) initiatives.

GrafTech’s assurances may have come under question on Sept. 16, 2022, when it disclosed that on Sept. 15, 2022 Mexican regulators visited the Monterrey facility to review the facility’s environmental and operating permits, instructed the facility to wind down operations within 7 days, and determined that GrafTech Mexico’s operating license was no longer in effect.

This news sent the price of GrafTech shares down more than 8% lower on Sept. 19, 2022, wiping out over $100 million of shareholder value.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether GrafTech misrepresented its ability to produce more product in Monterrey and its ESG policies and procedures,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in GrafTech and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding GrafTech should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email EAF@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw. 

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.