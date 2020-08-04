Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Intel (INTC) Investors with $1M+ Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Case Filed

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Intel (INTC) Investors with $1M+ Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Case Filed

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) investors who have suffered losses in excess of $1 million to submit their losses now.  A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.  Hagens Berman also encourages persons who may be able to assist the Firm’s investigation of possible securities fraud to contact the firm.

Class Period: April 23, 2020 – July 23, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sep. 28, 2020
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/INTC
Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]
844-916-0895

Intel Corporation (INTC) Class Action:

The complaint alleges Intel and senior management misrepresented and concealed manufacturing and performance issues with its next generation 7-nanometer chips. Specifically, Intel touted its first 7nm chips, while omitting to disclose that: (1) Intel had identified a defect mode in its 7-nanometer process that resulted in yield degradation; (2) that, as a result, the Company would experience a six-month delay in its production schedule for 7-nanometer products; (3) that Intel was reasonably likely to rely on third-party foundries for manufacturing its 7-nanometer products; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Intel was reasonably likely to lose market share to its competitors who are already selling 7-nanometer products.

The complaint alleges that investor learned the truth on July 23, 2020, when after the market closed, Intel disclosed production delays for its 7-nanometer products after the Company had “identified a defect mode in our seven-nanometer process that resulted in yield degradation.”   

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $9.81, or approximately 16%, to close at $50.59 per share on July 24, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Intel misled investors about the 7-nanometer schedule and related manufacturing issues,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Intel and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Intel should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.