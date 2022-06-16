Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Investors in Unilever PLC (UL) to Contact the Firm’s Attorneys, Securities Fraud Case Filed

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Investors in Unilever PLC (UL) to Contact the Firm’s Attorneys, Securities Fraud Case Filed

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges damaged investors in Unilever PLC American Depository Receipts (NYSE: UL) to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Sept. 2, 2020 – July 21, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 15, 2022
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/UL
Contact An Attorney Now: UL@hbsslaw.com
                                                    844-916-0895

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on Unilever’s statements concerning risks related to compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including legislation adopted by 35 states aimed at discouraging boycotts, divestment and sanctions of Israel (“Anti-BDS Legislation”).

The complaint alleges Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that, in July 2020, its subsidiary’s (Ben & Jerry’s) board passed a resolution to end sales of ice cream in occupied Palestinian territory. The complaint also alleges Unilever’s description of its legal risks was materially false and misleading because, while acknowledging that compliance with all applicable laws and regulations was important, the company did not disclose Ben & Jerry’s resolution, which risked adverse governmental actions for Anti-BDS Legislation violations.

On July 19, 2021, Unilever and its hand-picked Ben & Jerry’s CEO (Mathew McCarthy) “operationalized” the July 2020 resolution to end sales of ice cream in occupied Palestinian territory while continuing to sell Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Israel.

Then, on July 22, 2021, CNBC reported that Texas and Florida were examining Ben & Jerry’s actions in connection with the states’ Anti-BDS Legislation. According to CNBC, the Texas’ State Comptroller instructed his office to take action, and Florida’s CFO notified Ben & Jerry’s that Florida would “‘be prohibited from investing in Ben & Jerry’s or its parent company, Unilever.’”

In response to this news, the price of Unilever ADRs closed down $3.19 per ADR that day, approximately 5.4%, injuring investors.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Defendants misrepresented risks associated with Ben & Jerry’s boycott,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Unilever and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Unilever should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email UL@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw. 

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.