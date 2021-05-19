Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Investors With Losses and Persons Who May Assist Firm’s Investigation Into Possible Securities Law Violations to Contact Its Attorneys Now

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Investors With Losses and Persons Who May Assist Firm’s Investigation Into Possible Securities Law Violations to Contact Its Attorneys Now

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims. Hagens Berman also invites persons who may be able to assist the firm’s investigation to contact the firm.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/IOVA
Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]
844-916-0895

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on Iovance’s statements about lifileucel, its lead experimental medicine for advanced melanoma, a deadly skin cancer.

In past months, the company expressed confidence in satisfying all data commitments to the FDA concerning its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for lifileucel, that it would submit the BLA in 2021, and emphasized its plan to provide clinical data updates during the prestigious American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) Annual Meeting to be held June 4 – 8, 2021.

These statements were brought into question on May 18, 2021, when Iovance announced it received regulatory feedback from the FDA regarding the company’s potency assays for lifileucel. The company said that following the feedback it would have to conduct more work developing and validating potency assays and delay its BLA submission for lifileucel until the first half of 2022.

Then, just hours afterwards, Iovance announced its CEO Maria Fardis abruptly resigned. The news comes on the heels of Iovance having replaced its CFO just five months ago.

This news sent the price of Iovance shares crashing lower on May 19, 2021.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and determining whether Iovance failed to disclose known problems in the lifileucel data,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are an Iovance investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Iovance should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected]

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.