HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Investors to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims.  

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on the accuracy of BEKE’s claims to operate China’s leading integrated housing transaction platform. Specifically, BEKE has long touted to have the leading market share, measured by gross transaction value (GTV), in brokered housing transactions in China, and asserts its GTV growth rate vastly outperforms the underlying housing market.

BEKE’s claims concerning its GTV growth came into question on Dec. 16, 2021, when analyst Muddy Waters issued a scathing report, contending BEKE is engaged in systemic fraud, inflating its new home sales GTV by over 126% and its commission revenues between 77 and 96%. After analyzing transaction data on BEKE’s platform, Muddy Waters identified massive discrepancies between the transaction volumes, store count and agent count reported to investors. Muddy Waters then corroborated these discrepancies by spot-checking its findings through primary due diligence on BEKE’s stores, including field interviews and site visits.

This news sent the price of KE Holdings shares sharply lower on Dec. 16, 2021.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and determining whether BEKE has inflated its GTV metrics,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in KE Holdings and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding KE Holdings should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email BEKE@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

GlobeNewswire
