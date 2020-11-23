Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages MultiPlan (MPLN) and ZoomInfo (ZI) Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages MultiPlan (MPLN) and ZoomInfo (ZI) Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman updates investors in the following publicly-traded companies and urges investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm. Further details about the investigations can be found at the links provided.

MLPN Investors Click Here.
ZI Investors Click Here.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Investigation:

Relevant Holding Period: Before Nov. 11, 2020
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/MPLN
Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]
                                             844-9160895

The investigation centers on MultiPlan’s financial disclosures leading up to- and through- its merger and going public transaction with special purpose acquisition (“SPAC”) company Churchill Capital Corp. III.

More specifically, Hagens Berman is investigating the company’s and its sponsor’s statements about MultiPlan’s client base and revenues.

On Nov. 11, 2020, Muddy Waters Capital published a scathing report, “MultiPlan: Private Equity Necrophilia Meets The Great 2020 Money Grab,” based in part on its interviews of former MultiPlan executives.

Among other things, Muddy Waters observes: (1) the company and its sponsors concealed the impending loss of MultiPlan’s largest client (“UnitedHealthcare”, or “UHC”) due to UHC’s formation of a competitor (“Naviguard”) that offers significantly lower prices and fewer conflicts of interest; (2) MultiPlan’s financials “have been financially engineered to obscure the decay in its business;” and, (3) “[w]e understand that in 2018, MPLN released revenue reserves, dropping them from approximately 30% to 10% of revenue, which we believe enabled MPLN to show 2018 EBITDA growth amid shrinking sales.”

Concluding, Muddy Waters states “MPLN paints a rosy picture of its prospects, but these are inconsistent with the facts: its revenue peaked in 2017, and Naviguard is never once mentioned by management as a threat” and “we are concerned that management’s strategy carries the potential to bankrupt MPLN.”

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether MultiPlan misrepresented its client base and revenues,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a MultiPlan investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Investigation:

Relevant Holding Period: Before Nov. 10, 2020
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ZI
Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]
                                             844-9160895

Hagens Berman is investigating ZoomInfo’s compliance with accounting rules (“GAAP”) governing the reporting of certain tax benefits.

More specifically, on Nov. 9, 2020, ZoomInfo announced that on Nov. 5, 2020 its audit committee of the board of directors concluded the company’s Q2 2020 financial statements filed with the SEC should not be relied on.

ZoomInfo further revealed it would restate those results because it improperly recorded a $21.6 million tax benefit related to the GAAP basis and tax basis of partnerships owned by corporations within ZoomInfo’s corporate structure. As a result of this improper accounting, ZoomInfo understated its Q2 2020 net loss by over 38%.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether ZoomInfo intentionally manipulated the GAAP/tax basis differential of certain assets to present a misleading picture of the company’s true financial results,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a ZoomInfo investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding MultiPlan and/or ZoomInfo should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 8449160895 or email [email protected] and/or [email protected]

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.