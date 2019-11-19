Breaking News
Home / Top News / HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Pareteum (TEUM) Investors with $500k+ Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Restatement Delays 10-Q, Securities Fraud Deadline is Approaching

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Pareteum (TEUM) Investors with $500k+ Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Restatement Delays 10-Q, Securities Fraud Deadline is Approaching

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman reminds Pareteum Corp. (NASDAQ: TEUM) investors of recent class action complaints filed against the company and firm urges TEUM investors who have suffered losses in excess of $500,000 to submit their losses now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses.

Most Expansive Class Period: Dec. 14, 2017 – Oct. 21, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 23, 2019
Sign Up Now: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/TEUM
Contact An Attorney Immediately: [email protected]
  510-725-3000

Hagens Berman’s Pareteum Corp. (TEUM) Securities Class Action:

Hagens Berman filed an expansive Complaint on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Pareteum Corporation securities and pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).  After Hagens Berman filed its Complaint, other substantially similar complaints have been filed alleging differing class periods.  To date, the most expansive class Period is Dec. 14, 2017 through Oct. 21, 2019, inclusive.

According to the detailed Complaint filed by Hagens Berman, Defendants misled investors by materially misrepresenting Pareteum’s true business operations and financial results.

Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants misrepresented Pareteum as a “rapidly growing Cloud Communications Platform company” that was poised for exponential growth due to the Company’s involvement in new industries such as block chain, customer wins, a rising “36-month contract revenue backlog,” and effective contract conversion rates when in truth none of that was true.

The Complaint alleges, unbeknownst to investors and contrary to Defendants’ statements, Pareteum contracted with either fake entities, related-third parties, or companies so small they had no chance of ever satisfying the value Defendants assigned to their contracts. Moreover, throughout the Expanded Class Period, Defendants violated Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) by prematurely recognizing revenues and inflating accounts receivable.

The truth emerged through a series of disclosures occurring between June 7, 2019 and October 21, 2019, when the Company announced that it will restate its consolidated financial statements as of and for the full year ended December 31, 2018, and interim periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 (the “Non-Reliance Periods”).

As a result of these disclosures, the value of Pareteum stock has consistently decreased, damaging investors.

Recently, on Nov. 13, 2019, Defendants announced Pareteum would not timely file its quarterly financial statements as a result of its plan to restate financial statements for the Non-Reliance Periods. On November 15, 2019, Defendants announced Pareteum received a notice from Nasdaq stating the company was not in compliance with its rules and is in danger of being delisted.

“We’re focused on recovering investors’ substantial losses and holding Pareteum and its senior management accountable for their outright fraud,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of TEUM and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Pareteum should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.