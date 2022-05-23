Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Investors with Over $100k Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Regarding $2B Jury Verdict Against Pegasystems

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Investors with Over $100k Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Regarding $2B Jury Verdict Against Pegasystems

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) investors with over $100k losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and investors with significant losses may have the opportunity to lead the case.

Class Period: May 29, 2020 – May 9, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 18, 2022
Visit: https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/PEGA
Contact An Attorney Now:  PEGA@hbsslaw.com 
   844-916-0895

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on Pegasystems’ repeated statements that the Company operated in an extremely competitive market, that it maintained a written Code of Conduct applicable to all its employees (including its CEO) committing them never to steal competitors’ trade secrets, and its failure to disclose the true drivers for its financial performance.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and concealed that: (1) Pegasystems engaged in corporate espionage and misappropriation of trade secrets to better compete against Appian; (2) Defendants’ product development and associated success was, in significant part, not the result of its own research and product testing but rather the result of corporate espionage and trade secret theft; (3) Defendants engaged in a scheme to steal Appian trade secrets, which was not only known to, but carried out with the personal involvement of Pegasystems’ CEO; (4) Pegasystems’ CEO and other officers violated the company’s Code of Conduct; and, (5) Pegasystems was “unable to reasonably estimate damages” in the Appian litigation.  

Investors learned the truth after the market closed on May 9, 2022, when Pegasystems announced that the jury in the Appian litigation rendered a verdict against Pegasystems and awarded Appian over $2 billion in damages.

This news drove the price of Pegasystems shares crashing 20% lower on May 10, 2022, wiping out over $1 billion of value.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Pegasystems misrepresented its compliance with relevant trade secrets laws,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Pegasystems and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Pegasystems should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email PEGA@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw. 

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.