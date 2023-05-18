SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on the propriety of Sanmina’s accounting and the effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting.

On May 11, 2023, Sanmina announced that investors should no longer rely on its financial statements for the fiscal years ended Oct. 3, 2020, Oct. 2, 2021, and Oct. 1, 2022, and for the quarterly periods included in such fiscal years as well as for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.

The company explained that it materially overstated revenues by millions of dollars within its Components, Products and Services division.

Sanmina also revealed that (1) “certain personnel in the division had failed to properly substantiate and update cost estimates for materials and other costs over the life of certain contracts” and (2) “the division’s tone at the top and other control weaknesses enabled participants in the quarterly contract estimate review process to tolerate, place undue reliance on or otherwise fail to challenge unsupported adjustments and assumptions to contract cost estimates that had been made based on unsubstantiated optimism and/or a desire to avoid adverse outcomes.”

This news drove the price of Sanmina shares sharply lower on May 12, 2023.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Sanmina intentionally cooked its books,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

