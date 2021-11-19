Breaking News
HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Investors to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims.  

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on Standard Lithium’s claims that its proprietary LiSTR technology has achieved proof of concept (“POC”) demonstrating its feasibility for extracting and processing lithium within hours instead of months and claims it will do so on a commercial scale at a plant built on the LANXESS AG bromine facility located in the southwestern region of Arkansas.

Standard Lithium’s statements were brought into question on Nov. 18, 2021, when analyst Blue Orca published a scathing report based, in part, on production records filed by the company with the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission.

According to the report, Standard Lithium’s repeated claims that its technology will achieve 90% lithium recovery rates at the project are contradicted by data submitted to the Arkansas regulator indicating an average lithium recovery rate of just 13%.

Blue Orca also observed that, during LANXESS’ Aug. 11, 2021 earnings call, its CEO (Matthias Zachert) directly contradicted Standard Lithium’s Dec. 3, 2020 claim that its technology achieved POC.

This news sent the price of Standard Lithium shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Standard Lithium lied about the viability of its technology and proposed project,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Standard Lithium and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Standard Lithium should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email SLI@hbsslaw.com.

