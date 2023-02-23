SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman is investigating possible securities laws violations by Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTHER OTC: TTNDY) and urges U.S.-based investors who purchased TTNDY over-the-counter to submit your losses now .

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTNDY) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on the accuracy of Techtronics’ reported financial results.

Hong Kong power tool maker Techtronics has gained U.S.-based investors’ attention by reporting improved gross profit margin every half-year, sequentially, for ten years straight – a feat no other public company with over $1 billion revenue in the entire world can claim.

Techtronics’ earnings recently came into question on Feb. 22, 2023, when Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging that the company has been “inflating its profits dramatically for over a decade with manipulative accounting.”

Specifically, Jehoshaphat Research accuses the company of deceptively managing costs “[b]y stuffing billions of dollars’ worth of routine expenses into various asset accounts, year after year;” an accounting trick referred to as “snowballing.”

Jehoshaphat Research observes that every year, TTI disposes of large amounts of tangible assets, such as Property, Plant & Equipment, at near-total losses on sale – signifying the company is capitalizing routine business expenses into assets.

The report also accused the company of ignoring its own accounting policy on bad debt provisions to delay expenses.

On this news, Techtronics’ share price declined sharply.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Techtronics has engaged in profit manipulation,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

