Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) for Possible Securities Fraud, Encourages CBAT Investors and Persons Who May be Able to Assist to Contact its Attorneys Now

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) for Possible Securities Fraud, Encourages CBAT Investors and Persons Who May be Able to Assist to Contact its Attorneys Now

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman notifies investors in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) of the firm’s investigation into possible securities law violations. Certain investors with losses may have valuable claims and are encouraged to submit their losses now. The firm also encourages persons who may be able to assist the investigation to contact the firm.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CBAT
Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]
                                             844-916-0895

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether CBAK Energy misled investors about the company’s battery technology and financial performance.

More specifically, on Dec. 18, 2020, market analyst J Capital Research published a scathing report titled “The Undead: Why China BAK Has Zero Value.”

According to J Cap, “CBAT has all the hallmarks of a Chinese fraud.” Among other things, JCAP observes “CBAT claims to be an EV company,” “[a]ctually, it makes AA-size batteries for small appliances,” and “[w]e contacted the auto companies CBAT claims are big clients, and they denied they do business with CBAT.” The report also concludes CBAK Energy artificially inflates balance sheet with phony construction accounts and inflates 50% of its revenues through fake sales.

“We’re focused on investor losses and whether CBAK has cooked its books,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a CBAK Energy investor or have information that may assist our investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding CBAK Energy should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected]

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.