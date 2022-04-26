Breaking News
HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating Cortexyme (CRTX) for Possible Securities Law Violations, Encourages Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Contact An Attorney Now: CRTX@hbsslaw.com
Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on Cortexyme’s statements concerning its Phase II/III clinical trial for its lead drug candidate (atuzaginstat), which is intended to treat patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

In the past, Cortexyme has assured investors it has “very good monitoring protocols in place” as a way to mitigate potential safety signals during the trial and that it has seen a “trend to benefit” in certain cognition tests and an “actual benefit from baseline and versus placebo” in another cognition test.

But, on Oct. 27, 2021, Cortexyme revealed that its study missed its primary goal: improvement on two measures of cognition for all patients enrolled in the study. This news sent the price of Cortexyme shares tumbling 76% lower.

Then, on Jan. 26, 2022, Cortexyme announced the FDA placed a full clinical hold on atuzaginstat’s investigational new drug application, suspending dosing and new patient enrollments, without disclosing the FDA’s specific concern. The financial press reported that, under the circumstances, full clinical holds usually suggest a safety issue. This news sent the price of Cortexyme shares down about 31% lower.

Two days later, on Jan. 28, 2022, the Company’s President, CEO and Chairperson of the Board (Casey Lynch) and its Chief Scientific Officer and member of the Board (Stephen Dominy) abruptly left their positions.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Cortexyme misled investors about efficacy and safety issues associated with atuzaginstat,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Cortexyme and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Cortexyme should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email CRTX@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw. 

