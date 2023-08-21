SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges RTX Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The Firm also encourages persons with knowledge that might assist the investigation to contact its attorneys.

RTX Corporation (RTX) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on RTX’s disclosures about its manufacturing quality controls within its Pratt & Whitney engine program.

The complaint alleges that RTX made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) its engines had been affected from at least 2015 – 2020 by a quality control issue; and (2) this issue would require RTX to recall and reinspect many engines, affecting its customers and harming its business.

Investors learned the truth on July 25, 2023, when Reuters reported that contamination in the metal used to manufacture the Pratt & Whitney engine parts meant that 1,200 of the more than 3,000 engines built of the twin-engine Airbus A320neo between 2015 and 2021 must be removed and inspected for micro cracks.

The same day, RTX reduced its 2023 free cash flow guidance by about $500 million (or about 10%) and blamed this on “recent” findings of contamination in the metal used to make its Pratt & Whitney engine parts that would require potentially hundreds of accelerated engine inspections.

During the earnings call, management revealed “[i]t’s going to be expensive” and “[t]his is an issue that we first uncovered back in 2020 when we had an incident with the V2500 turbine disc.”

This news sent the price of RTX shares sharply lower that day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving RTX misled investors about its manufacturing quality controls and, recently, its claim to have remediated the contamination issue in 2021,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

