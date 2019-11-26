HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Updates Baxter International (BAX) Investors – Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Its Attorneys, NYSE Notice of Noncompliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) investors who have suffered losses in excess of $50,000 to submit their losses now to learn if they qualify to recover compensable damages. The firm is investigating Baxter and investors may have valuable claims against the company and its senior management for violations of federal securities laws.

Relevant Holding Period: Before Oct. 24, 2019

Baxter International (BAX) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Baxter attempted to boost non-operating income by miscalculating its foreign-currency sales.

On Oct. 24, 2019, Baxter disclosed an Audit Committee investigation into the Company’s accounting for certain foreign-currency sales, which violated GAAP and resulted in Baxter misreporting nearly $300 million in net foreign-exchange gains over the past five years. Baxter said it has notified the SEC of the accounting error, and that it will not be able to timely file its third quarter 2019 quarterly report.

This news drove the price of Baxter shares sharply lower during intraday trading.

On Nov. 22, 2019, Baxter disclosed that it had received a notice of noncompliance from the NYSE, threatening to potentially delist the company should it fail to file its quarterly report and any subsequently delayed filings by May 20, 2020.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Baxter sought to manufacture profits through shady foreign-currency sales accounting,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Baxter International should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email [email protected] .

